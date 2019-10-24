Family accuses firemen of looting items, money following North East La Penitence Fire

Five persons are now homeless following a fire at their North East La Penitence home in the city on Thursday morning.

According to Rufina Leitch, she lived in the lower flat of the house.She said she was awakened by some noises around 0330hrs today and shortly after, she realised that the upper flat of the house was ablaze.

Leitch said the family rushed out of the burning building and soon after three fire-tenders arrived at the scene.However, the firemen’s efforts were in vain since everything in the house was destroyed.

The woman said the owners of the property live overseas and they normally occupy the upper flat when they visit these shores.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Marlon Gentle told the Guyana Chronicle that the fire service will launch an investigation after the tenants of the property accused the firemen of looting various items from the home.

The family members noted that firemen took away electrical gadgets, money and other items.”You come to render assistance, why would you want to fetch away people stuff,” a family member said.

A report has been lodged with the police.