Gov’t installing street lights on Linden Highway

…Linden officials, drivers welcome projects

THE process to place lights on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway has commenced with the installation of lamp posts along the thoroughfare.

These posts will facilitate energy-efficient street lights that will enhance visibility for drivers and other road users at night. The call for adequate lighting on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway has been continuous, particularly from drivers and passengers who ply the route on a daily basis. The dense darkness on the 45-mile stretch thoroughfare has been deemed a safety hazard and also responsible for the many fatal and damage accidents that have occurred at nights.

The project is being executed by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and is expected to span the entire highway, from Soesdyke to Linden. While the feasibility study for the massive rehabilitation of the over 60-year-old highway has commenced, which will be followed by actual work, the Ministry believes that the installation of the lights should be done prior, given its importance to the safety of drivers and road users.

One Linden to Georgetown driver hailed the project and said it will put a lot of drivers at ease and also cause them to ply the route later, being of service to many University of Guyana students and other persons who work in Georgetown and who travel late at night. “Many drivers don’t want to work late because of the darkness of the highway and how dangerous it is and some people does lef stranded in town most nights, so now more drivers will feel more safe travelling at nights. It is very encouraging, is long now we drivers calling for lights on the highway and I’m happy it finally happening,” Keon Tappin said.

Laudable project

Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira also lauded the efforts of the government and the MoPI for answering the call of the drivers and residents. “It shows that the government cares for the people and for their safety, so to have this part of the project expedited before the actual rehabilitation, I think it was very prudent of Minister Patterson and I applaud him for it and all residents of Region Ten welcome it,” he said.

The feasibility study for the rehabilitation of the highway is being conducted by Bestion SRKN’gineering Company and the consultants would have briefed Region Ten officials twice on their work thus far. They would have also presented activities and findings thus seeking their input on the project. The rehabilitation will commence from the Soesdyke junction and will end at the Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge, where a new bridge will also be constructed. The feasibility for the bridge has also commenced. The World Bank will cover the funding for the feasibility study of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.