Another young attorney admitted to practise

LIVING by the mantra ‘through hard work, perseverance and a faith in God, you can live your dreams’ a childhood dream came true for attorney-at-law Yonika Rowland, when she was, on Monday, October 14, 2019, admitted to the local bar to practise law in Guyana.

Hailing from the Mining Town of Linden, 24-year-old Rowland was admitted to the bar by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, at the Demerara High Court.

Her petition was presented by Solicitor General Nigel Hawke from the Attorney General’s Chambers. He presented the court with a brief biography of Rowland.

Rowland, who was born in Linden, attended the Wismar Hill Primary School, where, after completing the National Grade Six Assessment, she secured a placement at McKenzie High School.

Hawke described Rowland as an active church-goer who had a strong faith in God.

Between the years 2011 and 2013, Rowland attended Nations University, where she studied sociology and other pre-law subjects before venturing to the University of Guyana where she gained her Bachelor of Law Degree (LLB.)

After completing her LLB, Rowland attended the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and was awarded her Legal Education Certificate (LEC) on October 5, 2019.

Rowland did her legal tenure at the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) chambers and now is attached to the AG’s chambers.

While quoting from a booklet written by prominent Queen’s Counsel, Karl Hudson-Phillips, a legal luminary, Hawke told Rowland that her first duty as an officer of the court was to Guyana and she was expected to uphold the laws of the country.

Justice Barlow welcomed Rowland to the bar and urged her to commit to the hard work that success entails and to commit to conducting research to serve her clients and the citizens of this nation.

In addressing the court, Rowland became emotional as she explained that, after 19 years of dreaming of that day, it finally came true.

At the age of six, Rowland said that her grandmother asked her what she wanted to become when she got older and she replied that she wanted to be a lawyer.

Now, after struggling for sleepless nights and long days, the young attorney is one step closer. For her, the journey has only just begun.

Rowland thanked her parents for their financial support and being her strength when she felt like giving up. She also thanked Sophia Findlay and Kalesh Loakman, who were also recently admitted to the local bar.

Sophia, Rowland said, helped her with her studies and became a good friend during the time spent at the Hugh Wooding Law School.