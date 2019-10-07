Gov’t to host watch party for CPL finals at Stabroek Square

On Saturday, all roads will lead to Stabroek Square in the city where the the Government of Guyana will host an “exciting” watch party for the finals of the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) tournament.

According to a release, the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport will be hosting the watch party for all Guyanese who wish to come together and continue the comradery that dominated the Guyana National Stadium during the home games of the HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019.

At 1700hrs on Saturday, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who have won all their games so far in the CPL tournament, will take on the winner of Thursday’s match-up between the Barbados Tridents and the Trinbago Knightriders.

“The Government has always been assiduous in pushing its Social Cohesion agenda. Sports, particularly cricket usually fuel an environment of unity and pride. We want to capitalize on this CPL season and give our people a safe space to come together and support our Warriors,” Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton said.

The Minister, who also holds responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport has assured that all measures, including that of security, will be put in place to ensure that the game is enjoyed with optimum pomp and the usual exhilaration displayed by Guyanese.

“Hopefully in the near future, Guyana will be able to host the CPL finals, but for now, we still want to create an environment where our people can physically come together with their fellow Guyanese who will be just as ecstatic and fervent about every wicket and every boundary the Warriors make this Saturday,” Dr. Norton posited.