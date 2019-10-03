Guyana Times’ attempt at news spinning

Dear Editor,

I HAVE read in Guyana Times (Wednesday, October, 2, 2019) a report on the US Senator Marco Rubio saying: “it’s in our strong interest to stand in support of the Guyanese people, as they seek to elect a new Government that can advance their security and prosperity”. (Page 3).

Strangely, in what is a vulgar spin of what the senator said, the Guyana Times carried a banner headline: “New Gov’t needed to advance security, prosperity for Guyana”. It attribute the words in the headline to Senator Marco Rubio, in his capacity as Chair of US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere.

It is clear that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) propaganda rag has twisted what the Senator actually said. Rubio is an experienced politician and one-time presidential hopeful, and would not have made any remarks that constitute interference in the internal affairs of Guyana. “New Gov’t Needed” is language that resembles a call for regime change.

Had he intended that, he would never have described Guyana (under President Granger) as the “important regional ally” of the United States.

Regards

Terrence Jaigobin