Ansa McAL supports 8th Guyana Junior Olympics

ANSA McAL Trading Limited recently donated over $200 000 in cash and other incentives to the King Medas-Pansy Adonis Foundation, for the hosting of its 8th Guyana Junior Olympics from October 3 to 6 at the Lusignan ground, East Coast Demerara.

In a release, the company said that they “recognise the importance of such events to the development of Guyana’s youth and jumped on board with our Smalta and Lucozade brands.”

The event will start at 09:45hrs each day while a road race will commence at 06:00hrs on Sunday.

Business Unit Head for Non-Alcoholic Brands, Errol Nelson was ecstatic to be a part of the event, noting that “such events increase the talent pool of Guyana’s youth and ANSA McAL believes in youth empowerment.”

Smalta Brand Manager, Gabriell Lopes indicated that “Smalta and Lucozade are the perfect brands for such events since they identify with Guyana’s youths, in addition to replenishing and boosting energy levels.”

Founder of the event, Andy Medas-King thanked ANSA McAL for its support to the growing event that has aided in securing sponsorship for three University of Guyana student-athletes.