Food fest and curry competition set for Leonora Stadium

THE Guyanese of Indian Ancestry Association (GIAA) will be holding its first-ever food fest and curry competition in the parking lot of the Leonora Stadium on September 22, 2019.

Persons are invited to enjoy the various delicacies which the GIAA assured will certainly tantalise the taste buds.

If not drawn by the aroma of the various dishes, persons will be encouraged to attend the fest, since admission is free. GIAA has been the driving force behind the annual Indian Heritage Exposition at the said venue, for the past three years.

According to the association, this year’s event is in keeping with the general goal of “regaining cultural identity … embracing our history.”

“It is our intention to enhance inter-religious relationships by promoting Indian culture through food,” said the GIAA.

The association has vowed to promote and develop the cultural values of Indian ancestors and to highlight all aspects of Indian culture, so that the young people can embrace the history and rich culture.

The exposition is usually held in May, but because of the inclement weather, the GIAA team has chosen this month for its one-of-a-kind festival and competition.

The curry competition is likely to be one of a kind because the team decided to have mutton curry, snapper curry, paneer curry and koloungi curry, instead of the normal duck curry competition.

A unique feature of the competition is that it caters for vegetarians, hence the paneer curry and kolounji. Judging for the curry competition will begin at 15:00hrs and prizes will be given out on the spot.

Apart from the curry competition, there will be lots of other snacks: Indian dishes such as ‘seven curry,’ sweet rice, gulab jamoon, pulao, Sirni, bindi ( ochro) masala, paneer paratha, potato roti, chicken curry, dhal puri and channa curry, samosa, chidwa, peanut punch ladoo and many more.

The event is promised to be 100 per cent family-friendly as all GIAA events prohibit alcohol. As such, the aim is to have clean and sober entertainment.

There will be lots of games for adults and kids. At 18:30hrs there will be a movie showing on a big screen with karaoke at various intervals. There will be music by Sugha and Tassa Guru.

Should anyone be interested in taking part in the competition or showcasing their culinary skills, they can contact the association on 660-2865, 653-4745 or 647-8499.

The team is also urging the business community to come on board and join in the celebrations of the first-ever unique, Indian curry competition. The gate will be opened at noon.