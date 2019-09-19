Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz climbs five places, but coach wants even more from them

THEODORE Whitmore, head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz said that Jamaica couldn’t afford to be complacent now that the team has climbed up the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Wednesday.

Coming off the back of drubbing of Antigua and Barbuda 6-0 and humbling Guyana 4-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 6 and 9, respectively, the Jamaican team climbed five places to 47 in the rankings released on September 18.

“This is, of course, positive for the team and the country and this is in keeping with the objectives that the players, technical staff and the Federation set at the beginning of the CONCACAF Nations League Group phase,” Coach Whitmore said.

“Our wish is for it to continue to get better and I will be lobbying with the Federation to ensure that what is necessary to make this happen is indeed put in place because we do not want to get complacent.”

The coach used the rise in rankings to implore fans to show their support by coming out in large numbers to the National Stadium on October 12 when Jamaica plays Aruba.

“The players need to know that they have the country’s support,” he said.

Meanwhile, president of the JFF, Mr Michael Ricketts also expressed satisfaction with the development and has encouraged the coach, his staff and the players to maintain focus with the immediate goal being to maintain a top-six ranking in CONCACAF over the coming months.

Jamaica’s highest ever FIFA ranking occurred in 1998 when the team was ranked 27th in the world.(Sportsmax).