Deonarine, Campbelle and Kanhai to be honoured by BCB

FORMER West Indies batsmen Rohan Kanhai and Narsingh Deonarine, along with Shemaine Campbelle, will be honoured as Berbice greatest cricketers at the senior, junior, and female levels respectively.

Rohan ‘Bholalall’ Kanhai, holds the record for the most Test runs, Test appearances and most Test centuries for Berbicians.

Deonarine represented Albion, Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies at the Under-15 and Under-19 levels with great success while serving as captain as well.

Campbelle is the only Guyanese female cricketer to have centuries at the club, county, regional and international levels and has represented the West Indies at the 20/20 and ODI levels for close to a decade.

A portrait of the three players will be unveiled in the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) office on the Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Wall of Fame.

“We strongly believe in honouring our heroes and we want to do so while they are alive. Berbice cricket has been successful over the last 80 years due to the outstanding contributions of countless work performances of countless individuals,” BCB Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu said as he unveiled the board’s plans to honour several outstanding Berbicians as part of its 80th anniversary celebrations.

Former outstanding cricketers Leslaine Lambert, Clayton Lambert, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Deonarine and Derick Kallicharran, will also be inducted into the Berbice Hall of Fame while outstanding administrators Keith Foster, Anil Beharry, Malcolm Peters, Manohar Pooran and Carl Moore would also be inducted into the BCB Hall of Fame for administrators.

The contribution of former players: Sudesh Dhaniram, Orvin Mangru, Deonarine Persaud, Andre Percival and Zaheer Moakan will be recognised under the Tribute to Retired Cricketers programme while Angela Haniff, Joseph Simon, Dennis D’Andrade and Esaun Crandon will each receive BCB’s highest individual award, The Tribute to Hero Award of Excellence.

BCB president Hilbert Foster stated that every year, the board will strive to honour outstanding heroes.