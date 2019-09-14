Implications of political madness

Dear Editor

IT is evident that Jagdeo is continuing to push his dubious and unmerited case for GECOM not to produce a sanitised voters’s list for the holding of national and regional elections.

Also, it is evident that since he realises that his case of objecting to the merging of data from the recently concluded house-to-house exercise, with the National Register of Registrants, finds no willing ear, he will be offering all kinds of nebulous reasons to prove his non-existent case.

Therefore, his visit to GECOM was done solely for the reason of telling GECOM that its entire post-registration processes now underway is all wrong, beginning with the expected attack on the house-to-house registration, deeming such as unverified. This is yet another attempt to argue for a scuttling of what the latter exercise would have produced.

Such a line of behaviour is everything of attempts at bullying an important constitutional process through fraudulent excuses/presentations, designed to take the place of the proper, transparent mechanisms, designed for credible elections.

Of course, Commissioner Vincent Alexander is right in describing Bharrat Jagdeo’s claim of registration data as unverified, as ‘contrived.’ In fact, it is both disrespectful and dishonest for the latter to appear before the commission, levelling such an accusation, knowing only too well that the process of house-to-house registration is of itself a verification process for final authenticity.

Editor, it is simply a case, where Jagdeo’s expectation of having the court rule in favour of his blinkered, politically expedient, and fraudulent claim of the house-to-house registration being unconstitutional has been exposed for what it is – wholly asinine, and without merit. This caught him with his crooked political trousers down, since in advance of the court’s ruling he began the devious call for his party supporters to boycott a pre-election procedure that had always been a part of national elections, unquestioningly adhered to by PPP/C followers.

Of course, he now bears heavy moral responsibility for the non-registration of those of his constituents, who blindly followed his call. So rather than advise them to get ready for the extensive Claims and Objections period whenever that commences, he is crying “unverified” in the absence of his party’s scrutineers who also boycotted the exercise. But this seems to be preparations for crying foul at the end of the electoral process.

Editor, I shall continue to contend that the PPP/C’s continuous, unquestioning adherence to the dictates of Jagdeo,is what is responsible for the latter’s megalomaniacal behaviour, which continues to void him of any sense of proper reasoning and rational conclusions as to the implications of his political madness.

Regards

Earl Hamilton