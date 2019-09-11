Trial for 2012 Anna Catherina triple murder to commence soon

JUSTICE Brassington Reynolds is expected to commence the High Court trial into the murders of Anna Catherina liquor store owner Jennifer Persaud and her sons Afridi Bacchus, six, and Jadon Persaud, 18 months, who were killed during a home invasion in September 2012.

On remand for the indictments is 34-year-old Abishai Caesar, a former barber of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

Come Thursday, September 12, 2019, a 12-member jury will be empanelled.

The three charges against Caesar alleged that between September 21, 2012 and September 22, 2012 at Anna Catherina, he murdered 41-year-old Jennifer Persaud called “Jenny” and her two children Afridi Bacchus and Jadon Persaud.