UPDATED: Prisoner loots living quarters of New Amsterdam prison officials

…escapes with cash, manhunt mounted

A convicted prisoner, Rameshwar Prakash, escaped just before noon on Tuesday while carrying out farming duties at the New Amsterdam Prison.

Eyewitnesses told Guyana Chronicle that the prisoner was assigned to the cultivation plot at the facility and after checks were made by prison officials,it was observed that he was missing.

Director of Prisons, Gladwyn Samuels related that the prisoner requested to use a washroom that is on the opposite side of the road from where he was working.

From there, it is alleged that , using a ladder, he went into a house used by one of the female officers.Once inside the house, he allegedly ransacked the home and $17,000 along with a electronic gadget were reportedly stolen.

Since the incident, searches have been intensified between the police along with prison officials.