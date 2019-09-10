Man electrocuted at Sophia

A 59-year old man was electrocuted on Tuesday after a crane which was fetching piles at a work site at Sophia, came into contact with electrical wires in the area.

Dead is Elroy Haynes, 59 of Kiltairn village on the Corentyne.

The father of five was working as a general foreman with Annirude Ramcharitar Construction Co., a firm which has been contracted by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) to execute works in the ‘C’Field, Sophia area.

The CH&PA said in a statement that following the unfortunate incident, Chief Executive Officer, Lelon Saul has pledged support to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues of the late, Elroy Haynes.

“We are saddened by the death of Mr. Haynes, and we would like to offer our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. At this point, the agency is taking steps to have the family and affected colleagues of Mr. Haynes benefit from the services of counselors during this time of grief,” Saul said.

According to the CH&PA, Saul said the agency will be launching an internal investigation to see whether any safety standards were breached. The incident,Saul said, will be reported to the Labour Department of the Ministry of Social Protection.

At the time of the incident, Hayes along with other workers were moving construction piles from one location to another when a part of the crane which was being used to move the piles came into contact with a high voltage electric line resulting in the unfortunate incident.

Subject Minister Annette Ferguson upon hearing upon of the incident met with children of the deceased at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Minister Ferguson, accompanied by Saul, also visited the scene of the incident and met with colleagues of Haynes.