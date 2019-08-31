Man accused of involvement in corrupt practice granted bail

ON Friday, August 30, 2019, a 33-year-old father of three was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that, on December 4, 2018, at the Rio Night Club, Georgetown, Sirestsi Bascom of Melanie Damishana, being a clerk employed by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), corruptly obtained from Paul Daby, the sum of $1,000,000 .

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Bascom was represented by attorney at law Ronald Daniels, who noted that his client had no prior convictions and was the sole provider for his family.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh had no abjections to bail.

Bascom was placed on $80,000 bail and is to return to court, on September 20, 2019.