GBTI helps to outfit Corentyne students for school

OVER one-hundred nursery and primary school learners of the Crabwood and Moleson Creek communities in Berbice, Region Six benefitted from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry’s (GBTI) annual back-to-school drive.

The drive, which was recently held at the Crabwood Creek Community Centre, saw children benefitting from school uniforms, an assortment of school stationery, backpacks and lunch bags which will aid in the children’s preparation for the new academic year, which starts on September 2, 2019.

This year’s event was a collaboration of GBTI’s Corriverton branch and Family Awareness Consciousness Togetherness (FACT), a community development Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

According to a press release, Manager of the GBTI Corriverton Branch, Andre Yhap, said that the bank is happily supporting the “tooling of school children in the communities they serve,” which will increase attendance rates.

He noted that this is a complement of the support given to the bank over the years by the community.

Children attending the event also got the chance to participate in the Bank’s Early Savers Lottery game where 10 lucky winners received a GBTI Early Savers Gift Voucher valued at $2,000.

The inaugural distribution programme was held last year at the Scottsburg Community Centre Ground in Corriverton where the bank provided uniforms and stationery to approximately 76 students.