Barbadian lawyer admitted to the bar in Guyana

Hailing from the ‘the land of the flying fish’, Barbadian attorney-at-law, Jamar Bourne, 32, has been admitted to the bar in Guyana, making him eligible to practise in the local Courts.

Bourne’s petition was presented by Attorney at law Stanley Moore SC, to Justice Sandil Kissoon in the Demerara High Court.

The Barbados national was born on March 2, 1987, and attended the Lester Vaughan School, Barbados Community College and then the Pommarine Institute.

In 2009, he enrolled at the University of the West Indies where he obtained his Bachelor in Law Degree.

During this time, he also enlisted in the Barbados Defence Force as a solider/ medic.

However, in 2016, Bourne went to further his studies at the Hugh Wooding Law School where he obtained his legal education certificate and the Israel Khan prize of outstanding performance in Criminal law.

He also worked as a legal intern in Barbados at the National Housing Corporation, Land Registration Department and the Ministry of Transport and Works.

Bourne is currently a Lieutenant in the Barbados Defence Force and works as a legal officer.