School of Nations records 86% pass rate at IGCSE

THE School of the Nations has recorded an 86 per cent pass rate at the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations.

According to a press statement from School of the Nations, Cambridge University released the results of IGCSE and A Level for more than one million students from 136 countries worldwide.

At School of Nations, 58 students wrote the IGCSE exams, including seven Form Four students who wrote Mathematics. Almost one third of every exam written in Fifth Form earned either a distinction, an A or B.

Among the outstanding performers at the IGCSE exams were Jae Anya Amsterdam with two distinctions, six As and one B; Aliah Mohamed with 3As, 4Bs and 1C; Leianna Chung with one distinction, one A and five 5Bs; Nekeshia Clementson with 2As and 6Bs; and Raven Dos Santos, who secured one distinction, 3Bs, three Cs.

According to Nations, 100 per cent passes were obtained in Additional Mathematics, Environmental Management, Spanish and English Literature.

The pass rate for Biology was 96 per cent, English 96 per cent, Chemistry 95 per cent, ICT 92 per cent and Mathematics 90 per cent.

In the first year of Sixth Form, students sat the AS exam. Some 265 exams were sat at the AS Level. There were 100 per cent passes in Environmental Management, 93 per cent passes in Sociology, 88 per cent passes in Business, 78 per cent passes in History and 75 per cent passes in Psychology.

The top achievers in the first year of Sixth Form were Sachin Ramroop with A in Accounting, A in Business, A in Economics and C in Mathematics; Eleesha Sanasie with an A in Business, A in Law and B in Psychology; Puran Subramanie with A in Chemistry, A in Physics and B in Mathematics; Shania Smith with A in Mathematics, B in Biology, B in Chemistry and B in Physics; and Mikayla De Freitas, who obtained A in Psychology, B in English Language and C in Biology.

In the second year of Sixth Form, the students sat the Advanced Levels (A levels). Some 165 examinations were sat at the A Level.

There were 93 per cent passes in Sociology and in Mathematics, 88 per cent passes in Psychology and 73 per cent passes in Business.

Among the top achievers were Brian Jagmohan – AICE Diploma (Distinction), 1A distinction and 3Bs; Keshini Digamber, 1A distinction and 2As; Stephen Lewis, 3As; Shreveda Tewari, 1A distinction, 1A and 1B; Samita Paul, 1A, 1B and 1C; Ying Yang Zhong, 4Bs; and Aliyah Hassan, 3Bs.