President accords ‘Mission Chapel’ its rightful place in history

–as Congregationalists mark their bicentenary anniversary

THE historian in him came to the fore on Sunday when President David Granger delivered the feature address at a service to mark the coming of Congregationalists to these shores over 200 years ago; the very people who first gave Guyanese their thirst for knowledge and education.

The event was held at the Mission Chapel Congregational Church on Chapel Street in New Amsterdam, seat of administration of the Ancient County of Berbice.

Fittingly so, he began with a brief history of the church itself, as “the beacon of evangelism”, starting with the arrival of John Wray, who was sent by the London Missionary Society “to the colony of Demerara in 1808.

“The Mission Chapel Congregational Church represented the realisation of John Wray’s dream, which established a permanent church, and subsequently a school in New Amsterdam,” President Granger said.

“This church holds a central place in the history of Christianity and education in Guyana. The church was established as a Mother Church for the expansion of Congregationalism in Berbice; it was in the forefront of Congregational efforts to provide religious teachings and general education to the population, particularly to the non-European population of Berbice,” he added.

He also spoke of the church’s resilience in the face of adversity, “It has been resilient. After arsonists destroyed the church and school, it was rebuilt two years later in 1825, and expanded in 1841 to cater for the increasing number of converts. It was rededicated in

2011,” President Granger said, adding:

“Congregationalists, led by John Wray, pioneered education, religious and secular schools linked to churches which allowed persons to receive primary education.

“In promoting education, they created a vision for what was possible when the enslaved Africans gained their emancipation to equip people with knowledge and values to enable them to pursue economic independence. Their effort laid the foundation for the universal expansion of primary and public education. No Guyanese child needs to pay for primary education because of this foundation.”

Among the 33 churches and missions under the Guyana Congregational Union, Mission Chapel occupies an exhalted position due to its efforts at spreading the Word of God amongst the enslaved Africans, while playing a phenomenal role in pioneering Christianity and community development at the dawn of the country’s nationhood.

Aside from greetings and remarks from Regional Executive Officer, Ms. Kim Williams-Stephens, Her Worship the Mayor, Ms. Winifred Haywood, along with representatives of the Guyana Congregational Union and the New Amsterdam-Canje Christian Council, Chairman of the Guyana Congregational Union, Rev. Valeska Austin, admonished her members to set goals, be missional, and to get on board with the Guyana Congregational Union’s Missional Trust so as to address the needs of the people.

“What is the church doing to impact the lives of the people, such as our youth and families. How is the church helping our youths be dignified. How are you equipping them for the future. How are you addressing the issues of drugs, domestic violence, rape and other issues,” she asked.

The three-hour event, which saw some members of the congregation dressed in traditional African wear, also saw in attendance Foreign Secretary Mr. Carl Greenidge; Member of Parliament Ms. Barbara Pilgrim Roberts; Retired Judge, Rev Oslen Small; New Amsterdam Deputy Mayor Wainwright McIntosh; and representatives of the Congregational and other Christian bodies, who were all entertained by choral renditions, spiritual hymns and scripture readings along with dances.