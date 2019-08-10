Prince Charles renews patronage to Iwokrama

BRITAIN’S Prince Charles has extended his patronage of the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development (IIC) for another term.

According to a release from the centre, the Prince of Wales will be patron of the centre for another term to support further the centre’s work to advance sustainable rainforest management.

The centre said Prince Charles became IIC’s patron in 2000 after visiting Guyana and the Iwokrama Forest in the Essequibo.

He has been a strong supporter of the work of the centre to develop modern rainforest conservation practices and innovative approaches to valuing the ecosystem services which tropical forests generate for the benefit of mankind.

According to Iwokrama, while the centre continues to receive support from donors and corporate support programmes, in recent years it has relied heavily on the Government of Guyana to support its core costs.

It stated that President David Granger has charted Guyana’s ‘green’ development agenda through the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) of which the centre is an integral part. The centre noted that with the country’s anticipated oil boom, conservation remains a top priority. Therefore, the centre said, it is seeking support for programmatic activity from CSR programmes of multinational and other companies operating in Guyana.

According to the centre, the news of Prince Charles renewed patronage is warmly welcomed by its trustees, management and staff, its community partners including the communities of the North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB).

“Iwokrama’s models of sustainable forest management are intended to contribute to rainforest conservation by delivering not only climate protection and environmental balance, but also real guidelines for poverty reduction and the creation of wealth, in particular for the local communities whose livelihoods have, and continue to be dependent on the rainforest. The Prince of Wales’ strong personal support and continued commitment mean so much to the Centre,” the centre said.

The Iwokrama International Centre (IIC) was established in 1996 under a joint mandate from the Government of Guyana and the Commonwealth Secretariat to manage the Iwokrama Forest, a unique reserve of 371,000 hectares of rainforest.