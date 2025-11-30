DPI Director challenges WIN’s misinformation campaign

–emphasises President Ali’s commitment of expanded ‘citizen’ support

THE Director of the Department of Public Information (DPI), Edward Layne has sharply rebuked the We invest in Nationhood (WIN), accusing the party and its leader, U.S indicted businessman, Azzurdin Mohamed of engaging in calculated efforts to mislead the public on the government’s policies.

According to the DPI head, the WIN Party has been attempting to create the impression that it is pressuring the government into offering additional support measures, despite what the Director describes as the administration’s established record of honouring its commitments.

“This is cheap, bottom-tier political hustling, because you and your party don’t need to pressure the PPP/C Government into anything; we have a long history of honouring our commitments and looking out for the interests of all Guyanese,” Layne wrote in a statement on Sunday.

The statement emphasised that President Irfaan Ali has already assured the public that the government will deliver on all promised grants, incentives and subsidies, noting that such programmes have long been part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) policy framework.

He added that the WIN party’s focus on cash transfers overlooks the government’s broader economic agenda, which centres on long-term empowerment measures in addition to financial support.

The statement further accused the WIN Party’s leader of using politics to deflect from alleged legal and tax-related issues, referencing ongoing controversies surrounding him.

Layne said: “The reality is that while WIN and its short-sighted gang are focused solely on cash grants, the PPP/C Government is focused on comprehensive, long-term economic empowerment — including cash grants. So, stop the cheap theatrics and stop trying to get mileage out of a done deal.”

Just last week, President Dr. Ali assured all Guyanese that the PPP/C)Administration remains steadfast in honouring the commitments it makes to the nation.

The Head of State emphasised that the government’s vision extends far beyond the immediate expectation of a cash bonus, pointing instead to a broad developmental framework designed to uplift citizens’ lives in a sustainable manner.

“Whilst you may restrict your thoughts to just a cash bonus, this government has a very elaborate agenda for the upliftment of your life, for the improvement of your life, for building prosperity for you, for building prosperity for your community, for empowering you, for giving you the opportunity to live a life in which you have access to the best health care, best education, home ownership, reduced interest rates, access to low-interest business development loans and grants with no collateral, access to textbooks, expanded school feeding programmes, expanded infrastructure, community infrastructure, building out facilities to support women’s health,” President Ali said last Thursday, while speaking to reporters.