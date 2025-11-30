De Kinderen Regional Hospital has treated over 8,000 patients since opening its doors

–President Ali makes surprise visit, praises hospital staff

SINCE opening on August 11, the De Kinderen Regional Hospital in Region Three has attended to over 8,000 patients. More than 500 have passed through the radiology department, about 100 patients have been treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), and approximately 100 new births have been recorded, including 11 over the past weekend.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali made an impromptu visit to the facility on Saturday to meet with patients, their families, and hospital staff.

During his visit, the President spoke with family members of patients receiving treatment for various ailments. One family member described the hospital’s care as “excellent,” while another commended the President for his surprise visit and encouraged more such interactions.

Several others expressed satisfaction with the services, noting that the facilities were “good” and well-maintained.

Speaking with hospital staff, the President was informed that each doctor attends to about 25 patients per shift during the day and two patients per night. The radiology department performs an average of 10 CT scans daily. Prior to the hospital’s opening, patients had to travel to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for these services.

President Ali praised the hospital staff for their dedication and professionalism, noting the importance of providing quality healthcare close to home.

The $6.6 billion facility boasts a range of modern facilities designed to provide comprehensive care to patients in Region Three. The hospital has 75 inpatient beds, each featuring air-conditioned rooms and private bathrooms, ensuring comfort and privacy for patients. It is equipped with two operating theatres and a minor theatre to handle a variety of surgical procedures.

Critical care services are available around the clock, with a 24-hour accident and emergency department, as well as pharmacy and laboratory services that operate continuously to meet patient needs. The hospital’s imaging suite includes a CT scanner, digital X-ray, and ultrasound capabilities, providing essential diagnostic support for both routine and complex cases.

Specialised care units further enhance the hospital’s capacity to treat patients with varying medical requirements. These include a delivery ward, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a High Dependency Unit (HDU), and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), ensuring that patients—from newborns to critically ill adults—receive appropriate and timely care.

The hospital represents a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing commitment to building an advanced healthcare system for Guyanese citizens, bringing high-quality, accessible medical services closer to communities outside the capital.