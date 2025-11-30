News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
CARICOM kilo walk unites region in push for sustainable energy solutions
Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d.) Mark Phillips and participants during the CARICOM kilo walk
Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d.) Mark Phillips and participants during the CARICOM kilo walk

IN a unified call for sustainable energy practices, participants flooded the streets at dawn as CARICOM successfully hosted its annual Regional Kilo Walk, promoting renewable energy awareness, healthy lifestyles, and climate-smart living across the Caribbean.
The event on Saturday drew government officials, youth leaders, NGOs, private sector groups and community advocates who made their energising trek along the Railway Embankment road, stepping in visible solidarity.
The 2025 theme, “Invest, Innovate, Sustain: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy Frontiers”, underscores the shared responsibility of regional leaders and citizens in transforming the Caribbean Community’s energy systems.
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d.) Mark Phillips, attended the event, highlighting the benefits of renewable energy in the region. He emphasised the importance of a unified effort in encouraging behavioural change that promotes sustainable development.
‘Today our walk had a powerful two-fold purpose, we walked to strengthen our physical and mental health, and we walked to inspire the kind of behavioural change that supports our region’s transition to a prosperous, sustainable low-carbon energy future,” he said.
He also mentioned the impact of continued collaboration between all sectors in spreading awareness on eco-conscious developments in the region.
“Addressing this challenge requires participation of all sectors of society, the government, the private sector, communities and individuals. Therefore, we must continue to lead in advocacy, innovation and resilience,” the prime minister emphasised.
The event was facilitated by the CARICOM secretariat in collaboration with the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy Efficiency (CCREE) and the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA).
As energy month concludes, the government remains committed to supporting ongoing regional initiatives aiming to transform the energy landscape and secure a cleaner, greener Caribbean Community. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Guyana’s oil wealth in safe hands—President Ali
De Kinderen Regional Hospital has treated over 8,000 patients since opening its doors
President Ali applauds private sector’s move from complaints to innovation
No restrictions placed on teachers’ internet access at schools – MoE
New HR association launched to strengthen Guyana’s workforce development
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.