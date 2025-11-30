President Ali applauds private sector’s move from complaints to innovation

AS the country’s offshore oil boom continues to reshape Guyana’s economic landscape, President Dr. Irfaan Ali used Friday’s address at the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber Annual Awards Dinner to highlight a transformed private sector.

He described it as “innovative, driven, result-focused and highly motivated.”

“I read a headline where the banking sector is becoming very aggressive — one bank challenging persons to move over with them for lower interest on loans, reduced collateral and expedited processing,” he said, applauding the changing mindset and energy among local businesses.

That “one bank” appears to reference Demerara Bank Limited (DBL), which in recent months has launched several new programmes and service enhancements.

Last week, Demerara Bank Limited, Guyana’s only 100 per cent locally owned commercial bank, announced the launch of its “Switch Your Mortgage” promotion, allowing customers to transfer their mortgage from any financial institution at no cost.

According to DBL, the bank will cover all legal fees, court filing fees, and processing costs in full.

More recently, commercial banks in Guyana have expanded their digital offerings, allowing customers to open accounts online. Customers can also apply for housing, vehicle, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and overdraft loans, as well as Visa credit cards, all through their e-banking platforms. Speaking on Friday, President Ali welcomed this shift.

He commended the private sector for evolving “from a mood of complaining to a private sector that is innovative, driven, result-focused and highly motivated.” He attributed this transformation to a new generation of entrepreneurs and a clearer national vision — “and that is the most important aspect for development.”

Dr. Ali noted: “This is because of the infusion of wider membership, younger membership, and the infusion of clarity and vision of where the country is going…”

President Ali has issued challenges to commercial banks to accelerate innovation and drive digital transformation, encouraging them to support Guyana’s economic growth by becoming more proactive in capital formation and moving beyond traditional roles.

The government is gearing up to transform Guyana’s banking sector with the launch of the Guyana Development Bank, which will provide collateral-free loans up to a set limit at a 0 per cent interest rate, aiming to expand access to credit, support businesses, and drive economic growth.