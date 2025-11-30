No restrictions placed on teachers’ internet access at schools – MoE

THE Ministry of Education has set the record straight following claims circulating on social media suggesting that teachers’ access to internet services in schools is being restricted. In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry clarified that no policy, directive, or guideline has ever been issued to limit internet access, and no such restrictions have been implemented or authorised. The ministry emphasised that the claims circulating online were misleading and unfounded.

It was noted that internet access in schools is designed to support teaching, learning, research, and school operations. In line with global best practices, security filtering and monitoring are applied to ensure safe and appropriate use of the network, particularly in classrooms and learning spaces with minors.

According to the ministry, teachers are not restricted from accessing legitimate educational platforms, and any occasional technical issues with devices, such as tablets or laptops, are likely localised problems that should be reported through ICT support channels rather than being seen as an issue of national policy.

According to the ministry, the government is undertaking multi-million-dollar investments to expand ICT access in schools across the country. These initiatives are designed to benefit both teachers and students, ensuring that all members of the education system have access to reliable internet connectivity and modern digital tools. Over the past five years, the ministry’s ICT budget has increased significantly, reflecting a clear policy direction to modernise education delivery and provide equitable access to technology across Guyana’s schools.

According to the ministry, a number of key initiatives are already underway or have been implemented. These include the construction and upgrading of computer laboratories in primary and secondary schools, the expansion of ICT resources for online, blended, and remote learning, and the large-scale procurement of computing devices, servers, and network equipment.

Additionally, the education ministry has been rolling out the installation of whole-school networks, which provide wired and wireless connectivity throughout school campuses, and deploying interactive smart boards and digital teaching tools nationwide.

The ministry noted that these measures are guided by the ICT in Education Policy and Master Plan, a comprehensive framework that establishes ICT integration as a central pillar in transforming Guyana’s education system. The policy aims to prepare students with the digital skills required for the 21st century, while also supporting teachers with the resources they need to deliver high-quality, technology-enhanced education.

The ministry, in collaboration with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), has successfully delivered internet connectivity to 1,033 schools nationwide, including 385 nursery schools, 489 primary schools, and all secondary schools across Guyana.

Over the last two years alone, 365 hinterland and remote schools have been connected to high-speed internet, while 134 schools have transitioned from LTE services to fibre-optic connectivity. These upgrades have significantly improved the reliability, speed, and bandwidth available for both teaching and administrative purposes, allowing schools to better integrate digital tools into everyday learning.

A major ongoing programme is the Whole-School Network Initiative, which aims to provide comprehensive internet coverage across entire school campuses. In 2025, the initiative targets 118 nursery schools, 143 primary schools, and 85 secondary schools, with installations either already in progress or scheduled to commence. The ministry stated that this initiative will continue until every school in Guyana is fully equipped with both wired and wireless networks, providing a robust infrastructure capable of supporting modern educational technologies.

These networks serve as the backbone for a variety of technology-driven solutions, including school administrative systems (EMIS), classroom technology integration, digital libraries, interactive learning spaces, the Connecting Classrooms platform, digital literacy development, teacher training, and access for GOAL learners and other online students.

The ministry emphasised that the expansion of these networks is part of a broader effort to ensure that every student and teacher has access to high-quality digital resources, regardless of location.

As part of the national CSEC Mathematics Intervention Programme, the ministry has equipped 18 hinterland secondary schools with interactive smart boards and high-speed internet. This enables expert Mathematics teachers to deliver lessons to students in remote locations via Microsoft Teams, ensuring equitable access to quality instruction regardless of geographic location. The ministry said this programme demonstrates its commitment to bridging digital divides and ensuring that students in all regions have access to modern learning resources.