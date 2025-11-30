New HR association launched to strengthen Guyana’s workforce development

THE Human Resource Management Association of Guyana (HRMAG) was officially launched on Saturday at Fresh Café on Carmichael Street, Georgetown. The newly established organisation aims to elevate the role of human resource professionals and, by extension, improve organisational performance across the country.

HRMAG is led by its Founder and President, Loyette Williams Morris, who outlined the association’s mission to “build people, build Guyana,” and to ensure that young professionals view HR not merely as a job, but as a meaningful and impactful career.

The launch featured a panel discussion with Williams Morris; attorney-at-law Lemar Williams; and Anita Ramprasad, Founder and CEO of Prestige Management Consultants and Catalyst Coaching. The panel explored the evolving landscape of human resource management and the importance of strengthening HR capacity as Guyana continues to experience rapid economic and workforce growth.

In her feature remarks, Williams Morris, who currently resides in Jamaica, said her travels across the Caribbean inspired the formation of a local HR association, noting that each country she visited had an established body dedicated to advancing the profession. She stressed that companies depend heavily on HR professionals for guidance and organisational stability.

“We deserve a seat at the table because we have so much to give, and this is where it starts. We’re going to elevate each other,” she said.

Williams Morris emphasised that the association intends to collaborate widely within the HR community, rather than create competition. She noted that as Guyana’s labour market evolves, the country must be prepared to welcome professionals into a structured and well-developed HR environment.

“This is why we are starting here and building it up,” she said. “I hope that as this community continues to grow, we’ll see even greater development in the years ahead. I expect that two years from now, we will have a new president, a new body, and an even stronger foundation.”

HRMAG is a non-profit organisation focused on advancing HR practice in Guyana by connecting HR practitioners, business leaders, and students. Its aims include strengthening professional networks, supporting organisational development, and influencing the broader world of work through mentorship, training, advocacy, and community initiatives.

Membership is open to HR professionals across all sectors, business leaders and employers, students pursuing HR or related studies, and practitioners in industrial relations and organisational development.

For more information, the public can visit HRMAG’s Facebook page or contact the association at 592-752-2979 or Hrmag25@gmail.com.