Minister Jacobs throws support behind Masquerade Association

–first-ever Masquerade Day launched

THE Guyana National Museum came alive with the sounds of drums, flutes, and dancers as Masquerade made its official national comeback, one that Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, says is welcomed, needed, and will receive the support of his ministry.

Speaking at the launch of Guyana’s first-ever Masquerade Day, an event which signalled a renewed push to preserve Guyana’s oldest festive performance tradition, Minister Jacobs said traditional art forms such as Masquerade remain central to Guyana’s cultural identity and economic future, pledging talks, training, and support to make it a bold, vibrant addition to Guyana’s orange economy.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Jacobs began by acknowledging the requests made by the Chairman of the Masquerade Association of Guyana, Jocelyne Josiah, pledging support for the association and its efforts to revitalise the art form. Noting that work was already underway to support the creative sector, Minister Jacobs reminded attendees of the President’s recent announcement on expanding the Orange Economy and explained that creative industries are “so uniquely placed” in Guyana because they are anchored in diverse cultural roots.

To move this plan forward, the minister announced that in early January, the ministry will host a major national stakeholder meeting.

“Very early in January, you will see a major stakeholder engagement where we will speak to everyone in the creative industry. And you would also be a part of that, on how we can take Masquerade, but not just Masquerade, the Irish culture and the entire creative industry forward.”

He added, “We are going to continue to diversify this economy, and Masquerade has a significant and important role to play in that diversification,” Minister Jacobs stated. This engagement, he noted, will be part of Guyana’s wider effort to tap into what he described as a trillion-dollar global sector.

Minister Jacobs also used the occasion to reflect on the cultural meaning of Masquerade, describing it as one of the oldest and most exciting traditions in our cultural tapestry. He reminded the audience of its blend of African, European, and Indigenous influences, noting that researchers consistently point to Masquerade’s uniqueness.

“Creating a style that exists nowhere else in the world,” he said, referencing familiar characters such as the banjo player, the mad cow, Mother Sally, and the horsehead dancer – figures that, for many Guyanese, define Christmas.

He said Masquerade remains inseparable from the festive season. “Let’s be honest, there’s no Guyanese Christmas without a Masquerade,” he told the crowd, adding, “Before you even see the dancers, the rhythm tells you exactly what’s coming.” He encouraged citizens to embrace performers on the streets this holiday season, saying such support keeps the tradition alive, adding,

“Turning every street corner into a stage and every gathering into a celebration. Today we honour the legacy by giving Masquerade the national recognition it deserves. As the Minister within the Ministry of Culture and Sport, I want to reaffirm the Ministry’s commitment to developing and expanding this art.”

The minister also called on young people to take greater ownership of their cultural heritage.

“While this is one step in preserving and safeguarding this culture, the persons who will take this forward are the youths,” he said. He noted that the next generation of drummers, repertoires, and dancers must be encouraged, adding, “Wave with pride, dance with pride, and keep it alive with pride.”

The Assistant Director of Tourism, Sunalie Ragubar, speaking on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, also underscored the cultural and economic value of Masquerade. She said the Ministry welcomed the launch of Masquerade Day.

Ragubar emphasised Masquerade’s growing role in cultural tourism, explaining that it stands as a major element of our cultural tourism and a growing complement to the tourism industry.