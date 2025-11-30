$30 million water supply system ends water woes for Silver Hill residents

A NEW $30 million water system was commissioned in the remote community of Silver Hill on Friday, marking the end of strenuous walks to the creek for approximately 90 per cent of its residents.

The upgrade introduces potable water access directly to homes, fulfilling what many describe as a long-awaited “dream come true.” The scope of the works included three major components: the drilling of a new water well, the installation of a sustainable photovoltaic pumping system, and the laying of approximately 3km of distribution network.

The successful implementation means the vast majority of Silver Hill residents now have water access close to their homes, eliminating the tiring daily chore of accessing water from the creek.

Raffina Lund, a lifelong resident of Silver Hill, expressed profound gratitude during the commissioning ceremony.

“I was born and grew up at Silver Hill. And I’ve been a resident for actually my entire life,” she said. “Growing up and living without water close to the home, it was a struggle. With this well, I just want to say thank you. Thank you so much. This is like actually a dream come true.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Raymond Baldwin, who expressed not only relief at the intervention but also pride in his crucial role in bringing it to fruition. Baldwin was one of the residents actively involved in laying the distribution network, taking great pride in shaping a new future for his community.

“For years we have been using creek water for everything. Since the beginning of this project, I have helped with the laying of pipes and it has been very beneficial for me and the community, because now everybody is getting potable water, and it even helps in the little kitchen gardens we have in the yard,” he shared.

He also commended the government’s grassroots approach to leadership which sees essential services and direct contact with residents in previously overlooked communities.

“I think it is a good step that the government has taken for small communities along the highway. We look forward to taking care of this well as the years go by,” Baldwin affirmed. Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, who commissioned the system, noted that the water being produced from the well is low in iron content, which means it is safe for consumption.

He said that the government, through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has drilled about 131 similar wells in remote and hinterland communities over the last five years, underscoring a commitment to expanding potable water access across the country.

“We have to modernise, we have to move away from [relying on water from creeks and rivers]. So through [GWI] we are divulging those resources to ensure that we have universal access to water that is clean, and usable for cooking,”

While 90 per cent of households gained direct home access, the remaining 10 per cent of Silver Hill can access potable water via the standpipes located at strategic points of the community. (DPI)