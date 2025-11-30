Veteran communications specialist Karen Davis passes away

VETERAN communications specialist and respected academic, Karen Davis, has passed away, prompting an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, students, and public officials.

In a statement posted online, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, said he was deeply saddened by the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m coming to grips with the news of the passing of renowned academic and veteran communication specialist, Karen Davis. Over the many years of my career, I’ve come to admire and share in the boundless joy and generosity of spirit that Karen exuded as a person, with an uncanny degree of humility and gentleness on every occasion.”

Davis, who served for decades in Guyana’s communications sector, was widely known for her commitment to strengthening standards in both media practice and communications education. She lectured at the University of Guyana, where she contributed to training dozens of the country’s young journalists and public relations professionals.

Davis also held senior roles in the state media, including editorial and managerial positions, and was often described as a mentor whose steady guidance shaped newsroom culture and communication strategy across several institutions.

Her work in academia and industry made her one of the most influential communication practitioners of her generation. Minister McCoy noted that her professional legacy will continue to resonate throughout the sector.

“Her professional mark in both communication academia and industry practice leaves an impactful legacy that will serve as a beacon for practitioners across many generations,” he said.

“The state media has lost a friend, and the communication industry is poorer without her astute and steady hand of exceptional assuredness. I wish to express my profound condolences to the Davis family, friends, and colleagues of our beloved Karen Davis. May her soul rest in peace and rise in eternal glory.”

Davis’ contributions to national communication development, her dedication to mentorship, and her quiet but influential leadership have been widely acknowledged as Guyana reflects on her life and work.