Police Sergeant injured in Tucville accident
news-default

POLICE in Regional Division 4A are investigating a serious accident that occurred around 12:30 hrs on Friday, November 29, 2025, on Lama Street, Tucville, Georgetown. The collision involved Guyana Police Force ATV CR 6202, which was being driven by a Police Sergeant attached to the Brickdam Impact Base, and motor lorry GAG 7559, driven by a Cuban national.
A video of the accident shows that the police ATV was travelling west along Lama Street while the lorry was heading in the opposite direction. From the video, the cop allegedly swerved into the path of the lorry. The impact threw the Sergeant onto the roadway, leaving him with injuries to his body.
The injured rank was picked up in a conscious state by the driver of a white car and taken to the Guyana Fire Service Headquarters. He was later transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he remains admitted with a fractured left leg and other injuries.
Police said the driver of the lorry is currently in custody, and the vehicle has been lodged at the East La Penitence Police Station. Investigations are ongoing.

 

