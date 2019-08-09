Half ticket refund for washed out West Indies 1st ODI

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) is advising spectators, who purchased tickets for the first MyTeam11 One-day International, that they can claim a 50% refund of the face value of their tickets, following the adverse weather on Thursday, August 8, when only 13 overs of cricket were possible.

Fans will be able to claim their refunds from the ticket office at the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in Bourda between 11:00hrs and 17:00hrs from Tuesday August 13 until Thursday August 15.

Refunds can only be claimed for tickets purchased from official CWI ticket offices at the Guyana National Stadium, the Guyana Cricket Board office and the two retail outlets (Imran & Sons and The American Closet), against the presentation and exchange of the physical ticket/ticket stub of the August 8 West Indies v India ODI match.

Fans will then need to complete a short claim form at the ticket office and present a form of identification to receive the 50% refund.

The stub or whole ticket must be presented and surrendered in order to receive the refund.

For tickets purchased online through CWI’s authorised ticket provider,Zoonga (via the www.zoonga.com/IndiaTour website), the 50% refund will be processed back to the credit or debit card used for the purchase of the ticket online. These refunds will be processed starting Tuesday, August 13.

Fans also have the option of swapping their ticket(s) or ticket stub towards a 50% discount for any one of the remaining matches in the ODI Series between West Indies and India at Queens Park, Trinidad.

Fans who are unable to get to the ticket offices in Guyana should contact our ticketing customer service team to get further instructions, via email at customerservice@zoonga.com . Such requests must be sent in latest by Thursday, August 15.

Fans will then receive a refund claim form by email which will need to be filled in accompanied by a scan/image of their ticket(s) and an image of relevant ID to prove that they are the fans who purchased the ticket(s).

Any bank or currency charges from bank wire refunds will be borne by the ticket holder.