Shop owner remanded for illegal gun, ammunition

PRINCIPAL Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Friday remanded a 31-year-old shop owner to prison pending sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition.

Colwin Knights, of Melongie Landing, Cuyuni River and formerly of Festival City, North Ruimveldt, was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Particulars of the charge read that on July 30, 2019, at Melongie Landing, Knight had a 12-gauge, single-barrel shotgun in his possession, when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

The second charge read that on the same date and at the same location, Knight had two matching cartridges in his possession.

According to police prosecutor Adduni Inniss, on the day in question a party of policemen went to a shop at Melongie Landing where Knight resides. A search was conducted on the premises and the firearm and ammunition were found in his bedroom.

In his explanation to the court, Knight said that he had purchased the gun for protection, because of the robberies in the area.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus ordered a probation report to be prepared for Knights and deferred sentencing until August 8, 2019.