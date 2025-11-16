Five 60-acre pastures developed for ruminant farmers in WCB

FIVE 60-acre pastures have been developed for small ruminant farmers on the West Coast of Berbice (WCB) as the government accelerates its plan to modernise Guyana’s livestock industry and strengthen opportunities for producers across Region Five (Demerara-Mahaica).

On Saturday, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, met with small ruminant farmers to provide updates on investments, ongoing programmes, and the long-term vision for the sector in Region Five. During the engagement, Minister Mustapha highlighted the major strides being made in pasture development, noting that 60 five-acre plots have already been fully established to support small ruminant production on the West Coast of Berbice.

He explained that this initiative forms part of the broader national push to expand the livestock industry through structured, well-managed pastures, improved breeds, and enhanced farmer support systems.

Minister Mustapha reiterated that the government was steadfast in its mission to reduce Guyana’s reliance on imported mutton, especially imports from New Zealand, by cultivating a strong, recognisable Guyanese livestock brand capable of meeting both domestic and regional demand. A critical component of this drive is the ongoing partnership with Barbados under the Black Belly Sheep Programme, which continues to deliver improved genetics and long-term growth opportunities for farmers.

According to the agriculture minister, the distribution of Black Belly rams has commenced, emphasising that while government investment remains significant, the success of the programme depends equally on farmers following established guidelines and best practices. Adhering to these systems, he said, will help ensure the programme meets its intended objectives and leads to sustainable expansion of the small ruminant subsector.

Reaffirming President Irfaan Ali’s vision, Minister Mustapha also said that the administration is actively working to transform Region Five into the livestock capital of the Caribbean. He urged farmers to stay engaged with the ministry’s technical teams, adopt improved management practices, and make full use of the resources and investments available to them.

Furthermore, he also underscored that the government has made a concerted, strategic effort to develop the small ruminant industry as part of its broader goal of making Guyana fully food-secure. He assured farmers that continued investments, training, and infrastructural upgrades will open more income opportunities across rural communities, while positioning Guyana as a leading livestock producer within the region.