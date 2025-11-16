Tiger Bay to become Georgetown’s first ‘Model Neighbourhood’

–President Ali announces, says community to see urban renewal, strengthened security, new recreational areas

Tiger Bay is poised for a facelift, as President Dr. Irfaan Ali has set his sights on transforming the community into Georgetown’s first ‘model neighbourhood’ through an urban-renewal push that promises safer streets, greener spaces, community-driven revival, and better social welfare.

After conducting a walkabout through the area on Sunday morning, the President outlined an ambitious pilot programme to residents—one hinged on safety and collaboration with residents, government agencies, and law enforcement.

“We are going to work with the community in creating community ownership, community security, because you will have to help us and the police to keep these communities safe [and] clean,” President told residents.

A committee led by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand has already been established to engage residents and oversee works in the community.

Over the past five years, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government invested billions of dollars in infrastructure projects across the city, including upgrades to public spaces.

Adding to this, the recently formed multi‑agency team has been assiduously working to develop Georgetown’s Drainage Development Plan and restore the beauty of the capital city.

These efforts, President Ali said via a social media post on Friday, are part of a broader national strategy for sustainable urban development. Over the weekend, the team commenced cleaning the alleyways.

The government’s ‘Rescue Georgetown’ plan is an ambitious strategy aimed at restoring the city to its historic reputation as the “Garden City,” while advancing sustainable urban development. The plan outlines 15 landmark demonstration projects that will focus on ‘green’ infrastructure, climate resilience, and the celebration of cultural heritage.

The Georgetown rescue plan is progressing smoothly since the establishment of the multi-agency Georgetown Drainage Development team and a new partnership with the UK-based King’s Foundation.

For Tiger Bay and surrounding communities, President Ali said the goal is not only beautification but also making communities safer and more inviting.

He told residents: “We want this community to be a safe community, because part of the rescue Georgetown programme is to make this route all the way from the Seawall coming all the way here, going to Avenue of the Republic, going down to South Road, back into the Botanical Garden the walking tourism lanes of Guyana.”

Other plans for the community include the construction of a recreational area outfitted with modern sporting amenities, a training centre for children, and a specialised social programme for women and children.

President Ali during his walkabout around the Tiger Bay community