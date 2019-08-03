Ayden Ramcharran making waves on baseball scene

By Frederick Halley

AT the tender age of nine, Ayden Ramcharran is already a baseball star in the making. The sticky-built Ayden, who has Guyanese roots, has been making waves with his several outstanding performances for his club Ajax Spartans of Eastern Ontario.

Although Ajax Spartans is not affiliated with the Blue Jays, Ayden has completed a few practice clinics organised by its training team.

A student of Heritage Park Public School, Ayden, who will enter Grade Four when the new school year commences in September, was already playing baseball before his fourth birthday.

As a matter of fact, Ayden’s interest in the sport was sparked at the age of one when he was given a ball set for his first birthday and according to his mother Melissa, “It was the one toy he played with all day everyday. At the age of two and a half years, Ayden would play on his own in the backyard pretending to run bases.”

Ayden is Ajax Spartans main first base player, but at times he’s called upon to occupy the third base and he also plays outfield when required.

Ayden is credited with several outstanding performances, while continuously getting Runs Batted In (RBI’s) in almost every game. He also had the unique distinction of being named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of a tournament game and leading off a double play.

Among his special skills are good scoops to catch the ball, precise aims when throwing and being a risk-taker when sliding bases in order to be “safe.” Ayden is also recognised for his exceptional sportsmanship when playing first base.

According to his mom, “when Ayden first saw baseball, it was a field of dreams. Enamoured with the sport and inspired to be a player, he chose to dedicate all of his time and energy to learn. As Ayden grew, his passion for the game followed suit”.

With his family by his side, baseball has taught him teamwork, discipline and how to win and lose. Ayden has plans to make his mark on the game of baseball, but always placing education first.”

Ayden comes from a family who is heavily involved in sports administration. His Guyanese grandfather Albert Ramcharran is the president of both Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) and Scarborough Cricket Umpires Association (SCUA).

One of two children for Anthony and Melissa Ramcharran, Ayden’s other sibling is Aliya. His other grandparents are Nazmoon Ramcharran, Shanta Singh and the late Ramesh Singh.