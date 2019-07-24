 The PPP/C needs to be properly investigated

Dear Editor

Since December 21, 2019 when the no-confidence motion was heard I have been following the story. The first thing I want is Bharrat Jagdeo and the PPP/C to know that the Guyanese people have no confidence in him or his regime.

The PPP/C regime should not be eligible to contest the election because the PPP/C, when they were in office, were involved in corruption and money laundering and extra judicial killings.

The coalition party was too lenient and wasted a lot of time with them. The ruling party was supposed to investigate them about a number of things which include their wealth.

The permanent secretary secured one term under Ramotar and he got billions of Guyana dollars. He told the Guyanese people that he sold phone cards. The Guyanese people are gullible to believe that. If he is a permanent secretary and he has so much money, what about the president and the ministers. The Guyanese people would have to be stupid to vote for the PPP/C.

If the PPP/C goes back in office we wouldn’t be able to continue the investigation and they would be getting by stealing taxpayers’ money.

I am asking a question. Why Bharrat Jagdeo and the PPP/C are so anxious to get back in office? Is it because of the oil money? Or is it because of?

I am of the view that the Guyanese people want neither of the parties to govern them because they are fed up of them for the past 53 years making promises to the Guyanese people, and when they get into office, they fail on their promises.

I also think that he Guyanese people need a new government. If we can’t get a new government by the next election, the Guyanese people should vote the APNU+AFC back into power until we can find someone suitable to rule this nation.

The APNU+AFC, since in office, did something that the Guyanese people may not appreciate, that is to amend the money laundering law which the PPP/C failed to do and which there was a reason why they didn’t do that. From the time the APNU+AFC got into office to now, at least 60-70 per cent of the money circulating is clean money and to earn clean money it calls for hard work and sacrifice. In the PPP/C regime this country was fuelled with illegal money including the PPP/C stealing taxpayers’ money. So I am asking the citizens of the Republic of Guyana to make a choice of who they want for Guyana.

This is especially for Bharrat Jagdeo, Anil Nandlall and all the PPP/C regime members. Don’t tell the Guyanese people anything about upholding the Constitution and laws. Go and exhume Janet Jagan and tell her that. Let me remind you if you don’t remember that Janet Jagan threw a court order over her shoulder. Your eyes pass the Guyanese people and are very disrespectful. The coalition government wasted a lot of time with you all.

The PPP/C needs to be properly investigated and compensate the Guyanese people for all the taxpayers’ money they stole.

Regards

Concerned citizen