President given clean bill of health

…after evaluation in Cuba

President David Granger returned to Guyana today after his Team of Medical Specialists in Cuba found nothing wrong with his present state of health. According to the team, his process of recovery is satisfactory.

In a statement moments ago, Ambassador of Guyana to the Republic of Cuba, Halim Majeed, CCH said President Granger’s scheduled medical evaluation at the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ) in Havana was successful. The President went to Cuba last Saturday.

“The President’s Team of Medical Specialists undertook four investigations and have expressed satisfaction with the results and, indeed, his recovery process. They have found nothing negative about his present state of health, and in keeping with the protocol associated with the treatment and monitoring of this type of medical condition, the Specialists have proposed that he returns to Cuba after 90 days for another round of evaluation,” Ambassador Majeed explained.

During his brief stay in Havana, President Granger received the Guyana medical students who are graduating today from the University of Medical Sciences of Sancti Spiritus, Pinal del Rio and Ciego de Avila.

Also, today, he met the Director General of the National Botanical Garden of Cuba, Jorde Rivero Dominguez and the Director of International Relations of the University of Havana, Silvia Gonzalez Legarda.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Sandra Granger, and his ADC Major Mark St. Clair.