Help on the way for Nile-Cozier farmers

FARMERS living within the Nile-Cozier, Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC), Pomeroon River, Region Two, are breathing a sigh of relief. The Region Two Administration will be making recommendations to central government for a high-level dam at the western end of the farmlands.

During high tides and heavy rainfall, farmers experience tremendous flooding, and as such, had requested that the regional executive officer visit the area.

According to NDC Chairman, Narad Persaud, farmers in the area had invested extra dollars to build dams in an effort to prevent flooding. He, therefore, suggested a high-level dam be built to protect their crops.

“We have all crops here, farmers are planting avocado, banana, plantain, watermelon, pumpkin, coconut and other crops; this is their living,” Persaud said.

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer Denis Jaikarran said he and his team visited the Nile-Cozier area to assess the needs of the farmers. He said the farmers are asking for a high-level dam to be built to protect their crops from the Akawini Savannah water during the rainy season.

He added that the farmers are located on the western bank of the Lower Pomeroon River. As such, the Regional Administration has the intention of approaching the central government to provide funding to build the dam in phases.

Regional Engineer, Kawan Suchit, after listening to the farmers, said the high- level dam will be the ideal remedy for the area to cushion flooding.

Farmers in the area have crops at various stages of growth.