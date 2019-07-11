New ‘CK’ motorcycle series commences

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has commenced registration of motorcycle in the ‘CK’ series from July 4, 2019.

According to GRA, the previous ‘CJ’ series ended after the total number of cycles registered by the Licence Revenue Office reached the 9999 target. The “CJ” series began on November, 1, 2016.

“Motorists are reminded that registration of a motor cycle requires a completed application form, valid form of identification, original invoice(s) and other accompanying documents. The registrant will also be required to pay a standard fee of $1,000. The cycle must also be presented to the GRA for inspection,” the GRA noted.