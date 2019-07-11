Anti-litter campaign to be launched at end of July

THE Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown is calling on citizens to be more environmentally aware and help to reduce the incidence of littering in the city.

According to a press release from the M&CC , the council will be commencing an anti-littering campaign by the end of July. The public will be educated on the environmental consequences of littering and its implications for citizens’ health and the legal implications of this negative practice.

This initiative is a multi-stakeholder project involving other agencies such as various government departments, non-governmental organisations, the business community and civil society

The council had embarked on several clean-up campaigns in the central business district over the past several months, which saw the Solid Waste and Engineer’s Departments clearing several dump sites in the city.

However, it was observed that two days after these clean-up exercises, particularly in areas that were cleaned, drains and parapets were once again taken over with refuse. It is important to note that indiscriminate dumping and all acts of littering place a burden on the M&CC’s limited resources, both financial and human. It also has environmental and public health effects

The Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, is encouraging all citizens to participate in this programme. His Worship noted that Georgetown must be returned to its clean, green, pristine state and the culture of littering must be changed in order to advance the green agenda.