Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp hit by photo glitch

(BBC)-Some Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users cannot upload photos, videos and files.

Facebook, which owns all three apps, said it was aware of the issue and was “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible”.

The company’s main social network, its two messaging apps and image-sharing site Instagram have billions of users.

Many people took to rival platform Twitter to highlight the problem, with #instagramdown trending on the site.

In March, Facebook and Instagram suffered their longest period of disruption ever. Problems also struck both apps as well as WhatsApp in April.

Facebook has more than 2.3 billion monthly active users and Instagram has one billion.

The Facebook Messenger app, which is often installed separately, is also affected