Rishi Persaud cops UCCA Cricketer-of-the-Year at Awards ceremony

OPENING batsman Rishi Persaud, who had a very prolific 2018 cricket season in the Upper Corentyne area, was named Cricketer-of-the-Year when the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) hosted its second Annual Awards Ceremony at the Port Mourant ground.

The Awards Ceremony for the second successive year was totally sponsored by the 10 cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS.

Persaud also carried home the Upper Corentyne Second Division and First Division Player-of-the-Year Awards. He carried home trophies, medals and a bicycle.

Sponsors Ramesh Sunich, Devendra Ramgoolan and Dennis D’Andrade were also specially honoured along with No.72 Cut and Load Club for their cooperation during the year.

UCCA vice-president Sydney Jackman provided a comprehensive report for 2018 to the capacity audience that included Regional Chairman David Armogan, Vice-Chairman Dennis Deroop, former BCB president Malcolm Peters and the Mayors of Rose Hall Town and New Amsterdam.

Jackman, a former Guyana wicketkeeper-batsman stated that players in the Sub-Association benefited from cricket organised by the UCCA at the Under-19, Inter-Primary School, Inter-Secondary School, and Second Division levels while parent body, Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) organised numerous tournaments at different levels.

He described BCB president Hilbert Foster as a passionate leader, who has worked beyond the call of duty to change the fortunes of Upper Corentyne cricket.

Foster, who has visited the Upper Corentyne area 42 times since his elections 17 months ago, praised the UCCA as a pro-active body.

Cricket in the Upper Corentyne area is now on the move with the BCB organising tournaments like the Ramnaresh Sarwan 40-Overs, RHTY&SC/GNNL 20/20, and the Magic Moments 20/20 primarily for clubs in the area.

Last Saturday, the Board hosted a Coaching Clinic for 36 youths at the Scottsburg ground while clubs continue to benefit from donations from the Board and RHTY&SC. The dynamic president urged the awardees and UCCA to uphold their high standards while striving for excellence.

Other awardees are:

Under-15 Player-of-the-Year – Tomesh Hemraj

Under-17 Player-of-the-Year – Aktar Nahar

Under-19 Player-of-the-Year – Stephan Norah

Secondary School-of-the-Year – Skeldon Line Path

Primary School-of-the-Year – Massiah Primary

Most Improved Club – No.72 Cut and Load

Junior Team-of-the-Year – No.73 Young Warriors

Club-of-the-Year – No.72 All Stars