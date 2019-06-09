Tourism should be recognised as export industry

– THAG advocates for tax exemptions

THE Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) has called for tourism to be recognised as an export industry.

THAG President Mitra Ramkumar believes that tourism must follow rice and sugar to be third on the list of exports.

“There is no coincidence that the past UN Secretary-General said that tourism is the third largest sector globally,” said Ramkumar during a cocktail reception for new Business Minister, Haimraj Rajkumar, at the Cara Lodge on Friday evening.

He said if tourism is recognised as an export product, the industry must be granted concessions which are given to every other industry. Ramkumar said concessions could come in the form of no tax or a reduced rate of tax.

“We will continue to meet and lobby with the new minister to have these things…. Guyana needs to diversify its economy and make it robust from shocks of commodity prices,” he said, adding that tourism needs capital investments in order to be marketed.

This, he believes, will be done through a deliberate strategy which focuses on promoting tourism.

THAG has been doing a lot to promote tourism and ensure that Guyana remains the number one destination for eco-tourism.

The association has a number of upcoming events such as the annual tourism awards and auction, a photography event, El Dorado rum flight and many other attractions.

Although a lot has been done and is being done, Ramkumar believes that tourism still needs more attention in order to be the new frontier industry for Guyana.

Former Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin said it is a good time for tourism to grow and expand. He said amid the buzz for the budding oil industry, it is time for investment and growth in the tourism sector.

Gaskin also shared the view that tourism is an export industry and should be recognised as such.

The industry, he said, is a valuable asset as it brings in foreign dollars.

Development in the sector cannot be possible without governmental support or public/private partnerships.

Minister Rajkumar echoed the sentiments of Gaskin, noting that with significant input from all stakeholders, the standards of the tourism product can be lifted.

“Tourism has and will continue to play an important part of developing our country… with the correct input and management, I believe the tourism industry can make a significant contribution to our development,” said Rajkumar.

The minister believes that Guyana is unique and offers a product which is different from the Caribbean.

He urged stakeholders to capitalise on the uniqueness and create a different package and product which would attract persons from across the world.