Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association team win several medals in New Jersey

MEMBERS of the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association registered podium finish in several events, when they competed in the North American Federation of Martial Arts International Championships, which was recently held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

All seven karatekas earned medals. Leading the charge was Azariah Duncan, who stormed to first-place finishes in traditional kata, kumite and freeform.

Chandrapaul Sukha finished first in kumite and earned two silver medals in freeform and traditional kata. Altaf Singh finished first in traditional kata, second in kumite and third in freeform karate.

In the black belt division: Zafar Lee Ramnarine finished second in kumite, second in traditional kata, third in freeform karate and third in weapons, while Raul Joseph finished third in traditional kata, and Abrar Wahid third in kumite and third in freeform karate.

Master Lloyd Ramnarine, who made a return to competition after 18 years in the martial arts arena, finished first in kumite and also received a special award from Grandmaster Jose Torres.

According to information from the association, Ramnarine promised his students that he would compete alongside them in the future.

Ramnarine also congratulated each student who participated in what was described as a very rigid international martial arts championship.

He thanked sponsors: Anand Persaud Dental Lab, Dougie Beer Garden in Bagotstown, Howard Restaurant in Eccles, National Horse Racing, Atlantic Marine Supply and Silvie’s Variety Store, He also extended special thanks to Republic Bank for sponsoring Azariah Duncan.

Meanwhile persons interested in learning martial arts can become a member of any of the associations’ schools. Among benefits to be derived are: self-control, self-defence, self-discipline and overall health improvement,

The schools are Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy located in Diamond/Grove Primary School, Vreed-en-Hoop Martial Arts Academy located opposite Royal Castle, Herstelling Tiger Martial Arts Academy at the NDC building, Invisible Kicks Martial Arts Academy in La Parfaite Harmonie and Red Dragon Martial Arts Academy located at the Belle West Primary School.

Contact instructors on 698-6727, 673-0823, 698-7456, 266-2869 and 622-4857.