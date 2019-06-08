First-ever women’s shelter to be built in Linden

– three community centres to be constructed as gov’t partners with US group

By Naomi Marshall

AS Linden makes way for its first women’s shelter, the Amelia’s Ward community on Thursday witnessed a sod turning, signifying the official commencement of the construction of a shelter and three community centres in the town and surrounding communities.

The initiative, New Horizon Guyana 2019, is a collaborated effort between the United States Security Corporation Office, the Guyana Defence Force, the Ministry of Communities and the Ministry of Public Health.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, in delivering remarks, said the sod turning ceremony is a representation of the “first act of greater things to come.”

Minister Ally said domestic violence continues to be a challenge for Guyana, noting that it impedes the socio and economic development of not only communities, but also the entire nation. In Guyana, as is the case in other parts of the world, women and children are largely affected by domestic violence. As such, she said the construction of the shelter is timely.

“The women’s home will be a refuge and a safe haven for our women, (and) will provide secure accommodation for women and girls who are at risk or have been subjected to violence,” the social protection minister said.

In addition to providing safety, the women’s shelter, Minister Ally explained, will make available essential services and resources to abused women and children to enable their recovery, which includes rebuilding their self-esteem, and regaining self-determined and independent lives.

Minister Ally indicated that the government is conscious that shelters are necessary in local and global efforts to end violence against women and “will continue to work and invest resources to ensure that shelters are available to women in all regions in Guyana.”

Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, said that the introduction of a women’s shelter in the town will provide much-needed relief to not only Lindeners, but other residents of Region 10 as well.

“Women in Linden and Region 10 can be assured that we will create an environment that will allow for them to be protected from whatever ills they will be going through,” Mayor Arrindell said.

The mayor called on councillors and community development officers to create management teams that would effectively manage the centres when they are established.

It is the hope of the mayor that the centres would provide services that will help to reduce cases such as child abuse and teenage pregnancies.

According to Colonel Kenneth Bratland, Commander of all U.S Forces attached to the New Horizon Guyana 2019 Project, New Horizon will bring over 500 air men, soldiers, sailors and marines into Guyana between February and September of 2019.

New Horizon’s aim is to train US Forces to plan and conduct humanitarian assistance missions in different and challenging conditions.

The first stage of the initiative commenced in February and ended in May, and involved the building of a base camp for all of their personnel to live in.

The New Horizon project is now in its second phase, which focuses on providing medical, dental and veterinary assistance across Guyana. The final medical event will be in Linden at Egbert Benjamin Exhibition Centre and will start on July 2 and end on July 12.

The second phase also focuses on engineering. During this phase, the US Air Force and Army engineers will build four structures including three community centres and a women’s shelter. The women’s shelter and two of the centres will be built in Linden, while the fourth facility would be constructed in Yarrowkabra. The four buildings are scheduled to be completed in September.

The final focus area will be done by the marines, who are civil affairs professionals. They are operating across Guyana to understand Guyana’s civic organisations, and wherever possible to connect organisation with unmet needs to organisations that have resources to meet them.

US Ambassador, Sarah Ann Lynch, indicated that the initiative speaks volume of the United States’ commitment to build and sustain enduring relationships with their partner nations. She noted that this is the third time the New Horizon is carrying out exercises of this nature in Guyana.

“We know that by sharing our values, challenges and responsibilities, we forge partnerships that improve the Region’s overall stability. Our partner’s success is indeed our success…we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership and our friendship,” the U.S Ambassador said.

She added: “Through these projects, many more people will be positively impacted and more lives would be changed but more importantly, these projects, along with the health outreaches, will bring our nations closer together; will bring our people closer together and will continue to contribute to our steadfast commitment to some of our greatest common values such as human rights democracy, the rule of law and peace.”

Also at the event was Brigadier Patrick West, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force; Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira; National Director of Community Development, Eugene Gilbert; Head of Guyana Civil Aviation, Colonel (Ret’d) Lawrence London; Councillors of the Regional Democratic Council, Councillors of the Linden Mayor and Town Council and residents of Amelia’s Ward.