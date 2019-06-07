Over $300 000 up for grabs at 4th annual Albert Rose Memorial Road Race tomorrow

THE country’s top cyclists throughout the various categories will match pedals tomorrow for over $300 000 in prizes and trophies at the fourth annual Albert Rose Memorial Cycling Road Race.

Organised by the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club, the annual event is sponsored by the Rose family in memory of the late Albert Rose and will this year feature a daring 90-mile race.

It will begin at 09:00hrs with the cyclists pedalling off from the Linden/Georgetown Bus Park, Republic Avenue in Linden. They will then head to Silver Hill on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway before returning to the point of origin to complete a lap.

The event will cater to categories such as Seniors, Juniors (3 laps), Veterans U-45 (2 laps), Veterans O-45, Females and Juveniles (1 lap).

The prize structure of the Seniors category will see the winner pocket $52 000 while second place to sixth place will collect $37 000, $27 000, $17 000, $12 000 and $10 000 in that order.

Meanwhile the first prize for the Veterans U-45 is $15 000 while the winner of the O-45 event will grab $12 000. The winners of the Juniors, Ladies and Juveniles events will pocket $16 000, $12 000 and $10 000 respectively.

The defending champion is Evolution Cycle Club’s Paul De Nobrega who took the event in two hours 43 minutes 37 seconds last year.

Meanwhile Briton John (United We Stand CC), Junior Niles (Team Coco’s), Gordon Spencer (Evolution CC) and Trojan CC’s Shenika Teixeira were the respective senior, junior, veteran U-45, veteran O-45 and female winners last year.

De Nobrega had sprinted away with three primes and crossed the finish line ahead of Jamual John, Curtis Dey, Briton John, Junior Niles and Silvio Inniss.