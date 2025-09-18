Transforming Georgetown: THAG backs President Ali’s vision for sustainable ‘Garden City’

GUYANA’S capital city is poised for a transformation that could redefine urban life for residents and visitors alike. On Tuesday, 16th September 2025, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiled his vision to turn Georgetown into a sustainable “Garden City,” an initiative that seeks to balance heritage preservation with modern development. The announcement has been warmly received by the Tourism & Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), which sees the plan as a major step toward enhancing the city’s appeal and livability.

Mitra Ramkumar, President of THAG, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, noting that the proposed projects will touch key aspects of urban life.

“The priorities outlined by President Ali—waste management, flood resilience, heritage protection, and modern transport systems—will significantly enhance Georgetown’s appeal to both locals and visitors,” he said.

The modernisation plans include revamping the Stabroek waterfront and market, improving tourism-focused drainage canals, and restoring urban landscapes, all aimed at creating a city that is not only visually appealing but also functionally modern.

The Lamaha Railway Courtyard project, highlighted by THAG, is another example of the initiative’s potential to revive historical areas while contributing to a sustainable urban environment. By revitalising this significant heritage site, the city stands to benefit both culturally and economically, particularly in tourism development.

Yet, THAG emphasises that infrastructure alone will not define the city’s success. Ramkumar urged that the transformation also prioritises social inclusivity. “A clean, safe, and welcoming city for all is paramount. It is crucial that strategies addressing the homeless, mentally ill, and vagrants are integrated into the broader urban renewal plan,” he said.

By incorporating programmes for care, rehabilitation, and reintegration, Georgetown’s transformation can ensure that the benefits of modernisation are shared equitably across all segments of society.

THAG’s support reflects its broader goal of fostering a sustainable tourism industry that works hand-in-hand with urban development. “We remain committed to collaborating with the government and other stakeholders to ensure that Georgetown becomes a city where every Guyanese citizen and visitor can thrive and enjoy,” Ramkumar added.