Government eyes new landfill sites, innovative waste solutions

GUYANA is facing a growing challenge in solid waste management as existing landfill sites across the country have exceeded their capacity.

In response, the government is taking urgent steps to identify new locations for modern waste disposal facilities, while also exploring innovative strategies to transform waste into value-added resources.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali highlighted the issue, pointing to widespread concerns in communities.

“One of the main issues in communities is that of solid waste management, garbage disposal, and landfill sites,” the President said.

Currently, there are 14 landfill sites operating across the country, but all have reached or surpassed their limit.

“As you know, we have 14 landfill sites across the country. They have all outgrown their capacity,” Dr. Ali stated.

The government is pushing for the development of new landfill sites, with a focus on modernisation and environmental sustainability.

“Therefore, we need the development of new sites, the identification of land, getting the environmental permits and clearance, and then filling out these sites in a modern way, looking at value creation,” the President explained.

Dr. Ali reiterated the government’s commitment to not only expand capacity but also innovate waste management.

“ We have a number of proposals that the team will be examining, looking where these new facilities are needed, with emphasis on regions two, seven, ten, and also four and six.”

In addition to infrastructure development, the President stressed the importance of public awareness and behavioural change in addressing sanitation challenges.

“Within the next three to four weeks, we’ll have a comprehensive report and a strategy on how we tackle this issue of sanitation, garbage disposal. Important to this also, and specific emphasis must be on public education, looking at public spaces, markets, and building a communication strategy that will change mindset, that will change behaviour, and allow us to act with responsibility when it comes to protecting our environment.”

The forthcoming strategy is expected to outline a holistic approach to waste management, combining policy reform, public engagement, and technological advancement as Guyana seeks to secure a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Earlier this week, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand visited the Haags Bosch sanitary landfill site, where she too addressed the matter of solid waste management, describing it as a major area that is a “big concern” for residents across the country.

Guyana’s development has resulted in solid waste increasing from 400 tonnes to 1,200 tonnes per day, the minister said, adding that the number of trucks dumping at the site has also increased from 100 to 300-400.

“We have to now increase our capacity of management,” Manickchand said, noting that efforts are underway to enhance management systems, particularly in collaboration with Neighbourhood Democratic Councils.

In addition to waste management strategies, the minister pointed to plans to partner with First Lady Arya Ali on her beautification project, which aims to enhance public spaces and promote cleaner surroundings.

Community sanitation and solid waste management remain one of the most pressing challenges affecting Guyana.

That is why the government has made significant improvements in the proper disposal of solid waste through a strategy that aims to effectively manage waste disposal, particularly at landfills.

The government has added a number of landfills designed to protect waste from polluting the environment, as well as several other projects to properly manage the disposal of solid waste.

An estimated $52 million was invested in the Blairmont Landfill site, and it is designed to protect residents of Kildonan, Corentyne.

The investment saw a new access road, which allows residents of the Kildonan Corentyne easy access to the landfill. That investment was $13.8 million. Another landfill at Charity in Region Two was constructed for $19 million.

An access bridge to another landfill was constructed for residents in Zorg-en-Hoop Canal, costing $6.246 million.

Constructing stormwater ponds that hold rainwater to stop flooding and reduce road erosion saw a further investment of $65 million.

The construction of the Landfill Gas Management System amounted to $42 million, which serves as an essential component for environmental and safety features due to the natural byproduct of organic materials at landfills.

Further, the preparation of a temporary area to receive waste at Zorg-En-Vlygt in Region Two amounted to $112 million, and in Region Seven, another $17.835 million was invested in a similar area.

These temporary areas serve to minimise pollution, allowing for proper storage and the prevention of waste from contaminating the air, soil, and water.

Meanwhile, the landfills at Nerney, Region Six, which cost $13.9 million, and in Bon Success, Region Nine, costing another $19.6 million, were upgraded.

The closure of the Esplanade in New Amsterdam, which posed potential health hazards due to its proximity to residents in the area, cost $13.6 million.

Furthermore, the Lima dumpsite in Region Two was shuttered, and a new facility was added for $1.2 million. The Kara Kara dumpsite in Region Ten was upgraded for $39 million.