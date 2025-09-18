Ministers inspect new connector road linking Demerara River Bridge to EBD, ECD

A HIGH-LEVEL site visit was conducted on Wednesday at the roundabout under construction at the intersection of the new Demerara River Bridge and Heroes Highway on the East Bank of Demerara.

The visit was led by Housing Minister, Collin Croal, alongside Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Madanlall Ramraj, and a technical team including Central Housing and Planning Authority officials Gladwin Charles and Intakab Indarjeet.

The delegation assessed the alignment for a new connector road linking the roundabout to the Ogle–Eccles Highway, which is slated for extension to Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The proposed route aims to enhance accessibility between Region Three and the East Bank Demerara (EBD) and East Coast Demerara (ECD) of Region Four, while alleviating traffic congestion in the area.

Minister Croal highlighted the need to balance infrastructure development with community impact. “[The] desirable outcome we would like for us to have is the least disruption to residents and to look at the best possible route,” he stated.

Minister Edghill underscored the strategic importance of the initiative as part of the government’s broader infrastructure and connectivity programme championed by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He noted that the proposed link will span approximately two kilometers, with careful planning to minimise disruption to surrounding areas.

Upon completion, the project will establish three key connections between the Ogle–Providence Road and Heroes Highway: via Aubrey Barker Road, Haags Bosch Road (Eccles), and the newly proposed connector road. The development is expected to significantly improve mobility, reduce travel times, and strengthen the overall transportation network in the region.