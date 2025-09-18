Education Ministry, GDF partner to roll out President Ali’s vision for school-based physical education

THE Ministry of Education has joined forces with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to advance President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s directive for every public school to dedicate Friday afternoons to physical education, sports, and recreation.

On Wednesday, Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, led a high-level delegation in discussions with senior GDF officers to chart the path for implementing the nationwide programme.

The Ministry’s team included Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain; Adviser to the Minister (Tertiary Education Reform) Dr. Kofi Dalrymple; Parliamentary Secretary and Chief Planning Officer Mischka White-Griffith; Deputy Chief Education Officer (Admin) Tiffany Harvey and Head of the Unit of Allied Arts, Nicholas Fraser.

They were joined by Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS, Chief of Defence Staff, along with senior military officials, Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts, Lieutenant Colonel Julian Archer, and Captain Kevveon Lewis.

The collaboration is expected to provide the organisational and training framework needed to ensure the initiative reaches schools in every region of Guyana.

President Ali has underscored that the programme is about much more than recreation. By dedicating weekly time to physical activity, the government aims to nurture healthier lifestyles, reduce screen dependency, and instill values such as teamwork, discipline, and resilience in students—qualities he described as essential to building future leaders.

Minister Parag reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to translating this vision into reality, noting that investments are already being made in recreational facilities, tarmacs, and training for physical education teachers.

“The partnership with the GDF ensures that we can deliver a structured, well-supported programme that gives every child access to meaningful physical development opportunities,” she said.

This joint effort reflects the government’s broader goal of creating an education system that produces well-rounded citizens, equipped not only with academic knowledge, but with the values, habits, and fitness to contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s continued growth and development.