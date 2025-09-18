ExxonMobil Guyana strengthens local content, workforce development

– 6,200 Guyanese now employed in Oil-and-Gas Sector as ExxonMobil expands training

EXXONMOBIL Guyana continues to deepen its commitment to local content and workforce development, investing heavily in Guyanese businesses, training, and industrial capacity.

Since beginning operations in 2015, ExxonMobil and its contractors have spent over US$2.9 billion with local businesses. In the first half of 2025 alone, US$419 million (approximately GY$87 billion) was directed to 1,800 Guyanese vendors, demonstrating a strong focus on supporting local industry.

This year also marked a milestone with the launch of in-country fabrication at the Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc. (VEHSI), including the production of quad joints and Pipeline End Terminations (PLETs), a step that enhances Guyana’s industrial capabilities.

As of mid-2025, the company and its contractors employ more than 6,200 Guyanese, representing 70 per cent of the oil-and-gas workforce. Women make up one-third of employees, and 1,800 Guyanese are working offshore. In addition, the workforce has received over 370,000 hours of training in leadership, technical skills, professional development, and health, safety, and security protocols.

Alistair Routledge, President of ExxonMobil Guyana, noted, “We are proud of the progress we’ve made in building local talent. Seeing more Guyanese take on key roles in the oil-and-gas industry is a clear sign that our commitment to capacity building is working.”

Looking ahead, the Guyana Technical Training College Inc. (GTTCI), supported financially by ExxonMobil, the Stabroek Block co-venturers, and the government, will welcome its first cohort of locally trained students in October 2025—a landmark in technical education.

ExxonMobil’s internship programme is also yielding tangible results. Of the inaugural class, five interns have already joined the company, while the 2025 programme continues to provide young Guyanese with meaningful opportunities in the oil-and-gas sector.

These initiatives reflect ExxonMobil Guyana’s ongoing effort to foster local expertise, strengthen the domestic workforce, and contribute to the sustainable growth of Guyana’s oil-and-gas industry.